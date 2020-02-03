Global  

Hunter-Gatherer Networks Accelerated Human Evolution

Eurasia Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Humans began developing a complex culture as early as the Stone Age. This development was brought about by social interactions between various groups of hunters and gatherers, a UZH study has now confirmed. The researchers mapped the social networks of present-day hunter-gatherers in the Philippines and simulated the discovery of...
