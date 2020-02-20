Omega-3 Fats Don’t Protect Against Cancer Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Omega-3 fats do not protect against cancer – according to new research from the University of East Anglia.



Increased consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted globally because of a common belief that it will protect against, or even reverse, diseases such as cancer, heart attacks and stroke.



But two systematic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lack of sleep linked to overeating in women Your daily dose of health news including vaping linked to cancer-causing changes in DNA, how who you're raised by may change your weight, and why women may be overeating sugar and unhealthy fats. Credit: Treepple Duration: 00:51Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this