U.S. signs peace agreement with Taliban

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
On Saturday, the United States signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban. It has the potential to end America’s longest war, which began in 2001. Imitaz Tyab reports.
News video: U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal 00:27

 U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war [Video]US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

What Trump's 'peace' agreement with Taliban really means

What Trump's 'peace' agreement with Taliban really means(CNN)The Trump administration is close to signing a "peace" agreement with the Taliban, but let's not kid ourselves; this is really a withdrawal agreement in the...
WorldNews

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed...
Seattle Times

cld2050

cld resist vote #blue RT @BetteMidler: If indeed the Taliban signs a "peace agreement" with the US, the women of Afghanistan, who have made such great strides in… 6 seconds ago

newhandle17

Li RT @gary_patoka: Agreement includes a withdrawal of 13,000 troops. 8,000 will remain in Afghanistan to ensure that the Taliban is compliant… 5 minutes ago

kevindandy1

⚖️ @RepTedLieu trumps signs a Peace agreement with the Taliban and you can’t say one thing positive about that. You an… https://t.co/rGy735dWqI 20 minutes ago

ahmadhussnain

Ahmed Husnain Johar RT @htTweets: US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months Read: https://t.co/1gf2UVAhg8 https… 20 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ U.S. signs peace agreement with Taliban https://t.co/ZJOgIMFFXx https://t.co/AjUjRovpSD 33 minutes ago

viplavam

viplavam Taliban Peace Deal: U.S. Signs Agreement With Islamist Group In Afghanistan : NPR https://t.co/vzqkqXPwI2 36 minutes ago

