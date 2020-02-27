cld resist vote #blue RT @BetteMidler: If indeed the Taliban signs a "peace agreement" with the US, the women of Afghanistan, who have made such great strides in… 6 seconds ago Li RT @gary_patoka: Agreement includes a withdrawal of 13,000 troops. 8,000 will remain in Afghanistan to ensure that the Taliban is compliant… 5 minutes ago ⚖️ @RepTedLieu trumps signs a Peace agreement with the Taliban and you can’t say one thing positive about that. You an… https://t.co/rGy735dWqI 20 minutes ago Ahmed Husnain Johar RT @htTweets: US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months Read: https://t.co/1gf2UVAhg8 https… 20 minutes ago RAY BAEZ U.S. signs peace agreement with Taliban https://t.co/ZJOgIMFFXx https://t.co/AjUjRovpSD 33 minutes ago viplavam Taliban Peace Deal: U.S. Signs Agreement With Islamist Group In Afghanistan : NPR https://t.co/vzqkqXPwI2 36 minutes ago