ASEAN-China COVID-19 Meeting: Why And What’s Next? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The 20 February ASEAN-China foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos was a watershed in bringing together China and ASEAN member states to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. Driven by security and economic interests, ASEAN and China decided to expand collaboration in many areas to address mutual concerns in public health...
