China reports 573 new COVID-19 cases: Live updates

Al Jazeera Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
China continues to battle virus that has spread around the world with hot-spots in Europe and the Middle East.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Iraqis seem unwilling to heed new restrictions [Video]Coronavirus: Iraqis seem unwilling to heed new restrictions

The Iraqi government is banning large public gatherings in a bid to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak [Video]South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Shares Mostly Lower As Virus Spreads

Asian stocks ended Friday's session mostly lower after China reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases, raising concerns the COVID-19 epidemic will eventually...
RTTNews

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: China reports rise in new cases, warns of risk of rebound


Indian Express

