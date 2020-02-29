Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US-Taliban sign peace deal, troops to withdraw within 14 months

US-Taliban sign peace deal, troops to withdraw within 14 months

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The United States "will not hesitate to nullify" its historic deal with the Taliban if the insurgents renege on their security guarantees and commitment to hold talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday.

His comments came as the US signed an accord with the Taliban in Doha, laying out a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: US and Taliban sign historic peace deal

US and Taliban sign historic peace deal 02:43

 02: A peace deal between the United States and the Taliban has been sealed, as the US agrees to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace deal

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsEurasia ReviewBelfast TelegraphTelegraph.co.ukSeattle TimesCTV News

U.S. signs peace deal with Taliban agreeing to full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar — The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal Saturday that calls for the full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan within 14...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

clydefitz1

Patron Papi RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: United States, Taliban sign peace deal after 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan 8 seconds ago

sdarkwah

Samuel Darkwah, Ph.D RT @BBCBreaking: US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal and further peace talks, after 18 years of war https:… 15 seconds ago

sagaysagay

Sagay Agbalaya RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: A peace deal between the US and the Taliban has been sealed at twin ceremonies, in which the US has agreed to withdr… 19 seconds ago

lllbatonrouge

JackieMac RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 27 seconds ago

alpstwt

#alpstwt RT @DreamWeaver61: Get the***out and dont look back. https://t.co/O34SoVLrK1 35 seconds ago

Shoshanna6

Shoshanna RT @GOPChairwoman: A historic milestone just announced by @realDonaldTrump. America is immeasurably grateful for all the brave men and wo… 38 seconds ago

seagoroselady

Janis Sillivan RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghani… 53 seconds ago

AsadRafee6

Asad Rafee RT @FaisalJavedKhan: As major stakeholder in Afghan peace process, Pakistani civil & military leaders ve played a crucial role to establish… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.