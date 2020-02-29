US-Taliban sign peace deal, troops to withdraw within 14 months
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The United States "will not hesitate to nullify" its historic deal with the Taliban if the insurgents renege on their security guarantees and commitment to hold talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday.
His comments came as the US signed an accord with the Taliban in Doha, laying out a...
President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..