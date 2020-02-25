Global  

In 24 hours, Coronavirus affects 9 new countries, from Azerbaijan to NZ

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.

The virus has prompted many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places. It has killed...
News video: Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets

Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets 02:18

 As the world prepares for a feared coronavirus pandemic, more new countries reported their first cases; many originating from Italy and Iran. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Live: US postpones Asean meet due to coronavirus

The list of countries touched by Coronavirus climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands...
Coronavirus spreads to Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Iraq, Spain, Algeria, Austria and Brazil while cases explode in Italy by 45% in one day

(Natural News) Over the last 36 hours or so, the coronavirus spread has now been confirmed in a slew of new countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Croatia,...
