In 24 hours, Coronavirus affects 9 new countries, from Azerbaijan to NZ
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The World Health Organisation raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.
The virus has prompted many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places. It has killed...
The list of countries touched by Coronavirus climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands...