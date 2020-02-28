Global  

Malaysia: Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as PM, succeeding Mahathir

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday by the king, after a week of political chaos sparked by the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad. ​The 72-year-old Muhyiddin, interior minister in the government that collapsed last Monday, becomes the Southeast Asian nation's eighth premier.
 Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. Lauren Anthony reports.

