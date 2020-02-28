Malaysia: Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as PM, succeeding Mahathir

Faridz RT @NewsBFM: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has now officially been sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia. https://t.co/4VvrllF1t3 17 seconds ago ap_p RT @malaysiakini: 10.45am - Pagoh MP Muhyiddin Yassin has taken his oath of office and been sworn in as the eight prime minister of Malaysi… 4 minutes ago Max Walden RT @hodgeamanda: Muhyiddin Yassin, 73, has been sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth PM after the king made a shock decision to overlook both inte… 4 minutes ago