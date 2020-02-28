Malaysia: Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as PM, succeeding Mahathir
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday by the king, after a week of political chaos sparked by the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad. The 72-year-old Muhyiddin, interior minister in the government that collapsed last Monday, becomes the Southeast Asian nation's eighth premier.
Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. Lauren Anthony reports.
Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia's next Prime Minister, the country's king announced on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •The Age
KUALA LUMPUR: Uncertainty grew over the political fate of Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad on Friday after the royal palace rejected a plan for selecting... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
