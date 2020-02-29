Satellite images show dramatic drop in pollution over China amid coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources How the coronavirus is impacting travel plans Some airlines are temporarily suspending flights to certain countries and waiving change fees due to the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:56Published 4 minutes ago China to repatriate citizens from Iran over coronavirus Charter plane sent to bring Chinese citizens from Iranian city of Qom, as outbreak eases in China. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources NASA images show fall in China pollution over virus shutdown Washington (AFP) March 2, 2020 NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is "partly related" to the economic slowdown due to the...

Terra Daily 21 hours ago



Coronavirus: Space images reveal drastic fall in pollution over China as factories closed 'This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,' says Nasa scientist

Independent 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this