Satellite images show dramatic drop in pollution over China amid coronavirus outbreak

CTV News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Satellite images provided by NASA show a dramatic decrease in the pollution hanging over China thanks, in part, to the economic slowdown prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus to separate southeast Wisconsin couple for months

Coronavirus to separate southeast Wisconsin couple for months 02:00

 A southeast Wisconsin man will remain separated from his wife for months, as he says she is quarantined in China amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

