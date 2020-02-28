Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a 32-year-old patient in São Paulo who had recently visited Italy and arrived on Thursday.
