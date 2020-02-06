Global  

Coronavirus: Amazing NASA images show how pollution has cleared over China

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Amazing NASA images show how pollution has cleared over ChinaSatellite images from NASA show how pollution has cleared over China as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people indoors and factories are forced to close. NASA and the European Space Agency used pollution monitoring satellites to...
News video: Incredible NASA Images Show How Pollution Has Plummeted In China Amid Coronavirus Spread

Incredible NASA Images Show How Pollution Has Plummeted In China Amid Coronavirus Spread 00:36

 NASA has released an incredible image of how pollution has plummeted in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

