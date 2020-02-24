Global  

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The decisive win gives Joe Biden a burst of momentum in the Democratic race to challenge Republican President Donald Trump
News video: Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden 00:32

 Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination. "I don't know if I can tell you how big,...

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBS NewsMediaite

Eye Opener: Democrats shift their focus to the South Carolina primary

Joe Biden still leads in the polls in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders' big win in Nevada means the rest of the field is chasing him. Also, more than 100,000...
CBS News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesWorldNewsFOXNews.comNPR

apogee711

Alex Almeida Top story: WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden gives victory speech after South Carolina primary victory – Raw Story… https://t.co/X4D3kY1UP6 2 minutes ago

jbveen

joop veen The win for #Biden, along with at least 34 of the 54 delegates at stake, gives his campaign a much-needed shot in t… https://t.co/k89Mutx29M 5 minutes ago

RaceForPresNews

2020 Presidential Election News 2020 Presidential Election News Update🗞: Biden's South Carolina win gives me hope that Democrats will reject Sander… https://t.co/2tDFM70dG6 6 minutes ago

JillDLawrence

Jill Lawrence By @ThirdWayMattB, a veteran of 5 presidential campaigns, with a great Wes Clark era anecdote to kick it off: Biden… https://t.co/Xw11bRRxB2 6 minutes ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @HEDGEenergy: New Article: Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday looms https://t.co/INvmqDsyiI #Po… 10 minutes ago

lcoco37

LO COURTNEY MARINA 📚🐻🍀❄️🏆🎉🌎🌹🔥⭐️ RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday looms https://t.co/ZOhHWJTFrq 10 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday looms https://t.co/MoUmWcQhEA https://t.co/48j4OweBjy 14 minutes ago

naadoorie

Naadoorie Kaaneetraa RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden on his faith: "For me, it's important because it gives me some reason to have hope. And purpose. ... It took a l… 14 minutes ago

