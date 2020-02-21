Global  

Members of church at centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited Wuhan - KCDC

Reuters India Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Some members of a church at the centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in January, where the disease is believed to have originated, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
