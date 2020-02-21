Members of church at center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited Wuhan: KCDC
Sunday, 1 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Some members of a church at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in January, where the disease is believed to have originated, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 hours ago
Miami U advisory restricts travel to China, South Korea and Italy
Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:02 Published 2 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this