'Hard to trust': Afghans sceptical of US-Taliban agreement

As the US and the Taliban reach an agreement, questions loom over fate of women's rights in Afghanistan.



Recent related videos from verified sources Afghans react to US-Taliban deal: Mixture of hope and fear Some Afghans believe the country will be better off with no foreign troops, while others fear the Taliban's return. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:23Published 1 day ago Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this