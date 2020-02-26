Global  

'Hard to trust': Afghans sceptical of US-Taliban agreement

Al Jazeera Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
As the US and the Taliban reach an agreement, questions loom over fate of women's rights in Afghanistan.
Afghans react to US-Taliban deal: Mixture of hope and fear [Video]Afghans react to US-Taliban deal: Mixture of hope and fear

Some Afghans believe the country will be better off with no foreign troops, while others fear the Taliban's return.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:23

Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence [Video]Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32

