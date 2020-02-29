Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release clause in U.S deal
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with the Afghan government and civilians, included in a deal between the United States and the Islamist militants.
