Biden sets sights on Super Tuesday after big win in South Carolina primary

France 24 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primaries by a huge margin, his first primary victory and a chance at beating rival Bernie Sanders to the Democratic ticket for the 2020 presidential race.
News video: Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary 01:26

 Within minutes of the polls closing Saturday evening, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden would win the state&apos;s primary.

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

CBS4's Micahel Jorge shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published


Biden's lifelong presidential dream 'very much alive' after big win in South Carolina

Former vice-president Joe Biden's struggling campaign faced a do-or-die moment in South Carolina, and a dominant win there gives him a well-timed shot of...
CBC.ca

Biden Earns Decisive Win at South Carolina Primary, Sanders Optimistic About Super Tuesday


RIA Nov.

