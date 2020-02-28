Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Syria > Syrian government plane downed in Idlib: Turkey's Anadolu agency

Syrian government plane downed in Idlib: Turkey's Anadolu agency

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A Syrian government plane was downed in the northwestern Idlib province, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe 01:30

 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town [Video]Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:24Published

Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib [Video]Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib

Syrian media says no one hurt in the Turkish attack over Idlib with pilots parachuting to safety.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Syrian government plane downed, says Turkey as Syria closes Idlib airspace

Syria's army simultaneously declared the airspace over northwest Syria closed to planes and drones, pledging to down any aircraft that violates it
Haaretz

33 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Syrian Air Strike in the Idlib Province as Hostilities Escalate

33 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Syrian Air Strike in the Idlib Province as Hostilities EscalateA Turkish Official told Reuters News Agency that Turkey’s police, coastguard, and border security was on high alert to prevent Syrian refugees passing into...
HNGN Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaHaaretzFrance 24

Tweets about this

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Turkish forces downed a fighter jet flown by Syrian government forces over southern #Idlib on Tuesday as a strategi… https://t.co/2SHauqfYsW 8 hours ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday, state news agen… https://t.co/5lJWgmVcSE 17 hours ago

KhalidI27361688

Khalid Iqbal RT @haaretzcom: UPDATE: Syrian state media denies the Turkish report a government plane was brought down over Idlib https://t.co/N73xqka1U6 1 day ago

KhalidI27361688

Khalid Iqbal RT @haaretzcom: Syria, Turkey both claim to down aircrafts as Syria closes Idlib airspace https://t.co/IjXDrSXHxH 1 day ago

Bassaces1

Bassaces RT @haaretzcom: Syria, Turkey both claim to down aircrafts as Syria closes Idlib airspace https://t.co/4nbuXKtizN 2 days ago

ArabNewsjp

Arab News Japan Syrian state media denied a government plane was brought down on Sunday and said the army had downed a Turkish dron… https://t.co/zR5x7wRclP 2 days ago

agbudeufuoma

Agbude Ufuoma RT @AdamMilstein: Syrian government plane downed over Idlib says Turkish media https://t.co/apn51WrEQX 2 days ago

MarkJon23895335

Mark Jones RT @TXPSALM55: While everyone is tripping over themselves about this coronavirus, Turkey and Syria are practically at war with each other h… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.