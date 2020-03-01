Architect Rem Koolhaas contemplates the future of cities - and the countryside Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In his new exhibition at New York's Guggenheim Museum, the Dutch designer who has made his mark on urban skylines explores rural landscapes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Architect Rem Koolhaas At New York's Guggenheim Museum, a thought-provoking exhibition recently opened with virtually no art. Its subject? Rural spaces. "Countryside: The Future" is...

CBS News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Leslie RT @CBSSunday: Architect Rem Koolhaas contemplates the future of cities - and the countryside https://t.co/ndFIvb8xyY https://t.co/itXBnrHM… 39 minutes ago CBS News PR Architect Rem Koolhaas contemplates the future of cities - and the countryside https://t.co/x7trIncBWC 2 hours ago CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 Architect Rem Koolhaas contemplates the future of cities - and the countryside https://t.co/ndFIvb8xyY https://t.co/itXBnrHMQv 2 hours ago