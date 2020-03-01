Architect Rem Koolhaas contemplates the future of cities - and the countryside
|
|
Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
In his new exhibition at New York's Guggenheim Museum, the Dutch designer who has made his mark on urban skylines explores rural landscapes
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Architect Rem KoolhaasAt New York's Guggenheim Museum, a thought-provoking exhibition recently opened with virtually no art. Its subject? Rural spaces. "Countryside: The Future" is...
CBS News
Tweets about this