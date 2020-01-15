Global  

Pope Francis cancels planned retreat due to 'cold'

Khaleej Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The 83-year-old pontiff suffered two coughing spells that forced him to turn away from the crowd and cover his mouth.
 Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Coughing pope cancels participating in Lenten retreat

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A coughing Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing that he is canceling his participation at a week-long...
Seattle Times

Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for ‘slight’ illness

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said. The Vatican said the...
Seattle Times

Tnutsu

Tamara Nutsubidze RT @AFP: Pope Francis said he would not be taking part in a planned six-day spiritual retreat south of Rome after coming down with a "cold"… 1 minute ago

santhoshr_06

Santhosh Raju RT @rvaidya2000: Pope Francis cancels his planned trip due to "cold" --Jesus nvr fails:)) RT 7 minutes ago

RioJakang

RioDJakang RT @jakpost: Pope Francis cancels planned retreat due to 'cold' #jakpost https://t.co/CSncEI5rKt 9 minutes ago

godnasa

GOD NASA RT @VOANews: Pope Francis Cancels Planned Retreat Due to 'Cold' https://t.co/dzvaZ6r2NC https://t.co/n4yBtkAdhQ 9 minutes ago

JanPite

janPiteJanseke RT @HotNewsNaija: #PopeFrancis Cancels Planned Retreat Due To 'Cold' #worldpowers #disobedientdss #climatesecurity #travel #health #unsc #… 10 minutes ago

sarcrumerc

sarah cruz mercader RT @ANCALERTS: The 83-year-old pontiff suffered 2 coughing spells that forced him to turn away from the crowd and cover his mouth with his… 15 minutes ago

HotNewsNaija

Latest News Plus #Latest News Plus: #Pope Francis cancels planned #retreat due to 'cold'... https://t.co/s02Ml9Xi8z 27 minutes ago

HotNewsNaija

Latest News Plus Latest News Plus: Pope Francis cancels planned retreat due to 'cold'... https://t.co/s02Ml9Xi8z 28 minutes ago

