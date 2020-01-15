Pope Francis cancels planned retreat due to 'cold'

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness 00:44 Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.