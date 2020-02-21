Japan warns against trips to some parts of South Korea, Italy due to coronavirus
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Japan on Sunday raised its infectious disease advisory levels for parts of South Korea and Italy, urging its citizens not to take trips to South Korea's Daegu and Cheongdo regions and avoid non-urgent trips to three areas in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...
Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country's Catholic Church halting mass for the first time..
Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..