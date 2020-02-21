Global  

Japan warns against trips to some parts of South Korea, Italy due to coronavirus

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Japan on Sunday raised its infectious disease advisory levels for parts of South Korea and Italy, urging its citizens not to take trips to South Korea's Daegu and Cheongdo regions and avoid non-urgent trips to three areas in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus [Video]Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country's Catholic Church halting mass for the first time..

Miami U advisory restricts travel to China, South Korea and Italy [Video]Miami U advisory restricts travel to China, South Korea and Italy

Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..

Members of church at center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited Wuhan: KCDC

Some members of a church at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in January, where the disease is believed to have...
Reuters

Health authorities link more than two-thirds of South Korea’s coronavirus cases to a doomsday sect church

SEOUL – A South Korean church with a messianic leader was identified Friday as a hotbed of coronavirus cases as the outbreak grows in parts of the country. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldNew Zealand HeraldNewsyThe VergeReutersBangkok Post

