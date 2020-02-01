Coronavirus: Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears

Thai airport staff are disinfecting taxis as they battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country last week refused to impose a travel ban from China but insisted it would take strong..

Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients One of the first two people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York. The university said while the news will cause "concern and anxiety among our students,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published on February 1, 2020