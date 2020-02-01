Global  

Coronavirus: Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears

BBC News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Paris museum remains shut amid "real concern" among staff over the growing number of infections.
News video: Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus

Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus 00:36

 PARIS (Reuters) - Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak. Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum on Sunday morning as...

Thai airport staff disinfect taxis to help prevent spread of coronavirus [Video]Thai airport staff disinfect taxis to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Thai airport staff are disinfecting taxis as they battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country last week refused to impose a travel ban from China but insisted it would take strong..

Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients [Video]Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

One of the first two people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York. The university said while the news will cause "concern and anxiety among our students,..

