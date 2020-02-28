Global  

Wet'suwet'en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in pipeline dispute

CTV News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief and senior government ministers say they have reached a proposed arrangement in discussing a pipeline dispute that has prompted solidarity protests across Canada in recent weeks.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pipeline talks with hereditary chiefs resume for second day in northern B.C.

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en are meeting for a second day with senior federal and provincial ministers as they try to break an impasse in a pipeline...
CP24 Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.ca

Ministers optimistic on day three of talks with Wet'suwet'en chiefs

Senior government ministers and a Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief say they remain optimistic talks will break an impasse over a pipeline dispute that has sparked...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.ca

