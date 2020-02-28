Super Tuesday race tightens in Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has a shot to deliver an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator’s home state on Super Tuesday, thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where she was once considered a shoo-in to win. With the Vermont senator’s Democratic presidential campaign surging […]
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to... Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post