Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Super Tuesday race tightens in Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota

Super Tuesday race tightens in Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has a shot to deliver an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator’s home state on Super Tuesday, thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where she was once considered a shoo-in to win. With the Vermont senator’s Democratic presidential campaign surging […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Tuesday Race Tightens In Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota

Super Tuesday Race Tightens In Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota 01:30

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar is still struggling for a breakthrough, but observers increasingly see the race in Minnesota as a toss-up. Jeff Wagner reports (1:30). WCCO 4 News at 5:30 – March 1, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Denver [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Denver

She'll visit Denver voters on Monday, the day before Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published

Interview: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Talks South Carolina, Super Tuesday [Video]Interview: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Talks South Carolina, Super Tuesday

Esme Murphy speaks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar after a poor outing in South Carolina. () WCCO Sunday Morning – March 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post

Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super Tuesday

Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super TuesdayWatch VideoA day before South Carolina's presidential primary, Senator Amy Klobuchar is skipping ahead to Super Tuesday states like here in...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.