Greta Thunberg reacts to Canadian oil company's logo on explicit cartoon

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has said a vulgar cartoon bearing the name of a Canadian energy company is a sign of desperation that "shows we are winning".The cartoon is not fit to publish but depicts a naked woman with Thunberg's... Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has said a vulgar cartoon bearing the name of a Canadian energy company is a sign of desperation that "shows we are winning".The cartoon is not fit to publish but depicts a naked woman with Thunberg's... 👓 View full article

