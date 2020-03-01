Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Race for the White House: What is Super Tuesday and why is it important?

Race for the White House: What is Super Tuesday and why is it important?

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Race for the White House: What is Super Tuesday and why is it important?There is no national primary for US presidential nominations, but Super Tuesday is as close as it gets. This week we will see the most states hold nominating contests, the most voters have a chance to go to the polls, and the most...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: 23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 1 08:24

 The race for the White House now shifting to Super Tuesday after Joe Biden picked up a big victory in South Carolina. Plus, what Kern County voters need to know about a measure on Tuesday's ballot that would help improve McFarland schools.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Republicans Hope To Keep Momentum Going Following Super Tuesday [Video]Minnesota Republicans Hope To Keep Momentum Going Following Super Tuesday

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield talked to Minnesota republicans about how they'll use the momentum as the race for the White House moves forward (1:28). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Mar. 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:28Published

23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 3, 2020

Polls opened in Kern County at 7 a.m. this morning and there has been a lot of movement for Super Tuesday. Plus, with Super Tuesday underway California could end up being a big player in the race for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 11:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 theories why Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race for the White House

Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigeg announced that he was suspending his campaign on March 1, just...
PinkNews Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.

NBC News Reporter: There’s ‘Intense Pressure Tonight’ on Bloomberg to Drop Out ‘For the Sake of Party Unity’

NBC’s National politics reporter Josh Lederman in West Palm, Florida, covering the Mike Bloomberg campaign reported on MSNBC Tuesday night that there is...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.