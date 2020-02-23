Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal

Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal

NPR Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
One day after the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani said a proposed prisoner swap between the Taliban and his government could not be a precondition for talks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war 03:19

 Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban [Video]President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Afghans fear return to Taliban rule after US peace deal signed [Video]Afghans fear return to Taliban rule after US peace deal signed

Afghans fear return to Taliban rule after US peace deal signed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Historic peace deal in Afghanistan reached with Taliban, allowing withdrawal of U.S troops

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the promised withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineSeattle TimesAl JazeeraReutersNew Zealand Herald

Trump express optimism for deal with Taliban

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's ready to sign a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan if a temporary truce holds in America's longest war. ``Time to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Tweets about this

adcatronrn_amy

Amy Catron RT @NPR: Afghanistan's president has rejected the timeline for a prisoner swap proposed in the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, saying his governme… 2 minutes ago

DEBRACLINTON

DEBRA CLINTON RT @art2u2: Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal - NPR https://t.co/lTjyq5mLCe via @Google… 7 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal https://t.co/sXGnASbZRm 9 minutes ago

Patrici99338384

Patricia Shaw RT @TeelaResists: #TrumpCrimeSyndicate just never stops lying #TalibanUSDeal https://t.co/xNMADzloSf 15 minutes ago

MuricaRip

🏴‍☠️ Steal My Memes 🏴‍☠️ It's already failing. https://t.co/W5buLPci7N via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal - NPR Afghan President Rejec… https://t.co/qVdE6DNhgJ 19 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal https://t.co/bYvRjfRAWT 32 minutes ago

art2u2

Mariano Afghan President Rejects Timeline For Prisoner Swap Proposed In US-Taliban Peace Deal - NPR https://t.co/lTjyq5mLCe via @GoogleNews 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.