Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoAfghanistan's president said Sunday he would not release Taliban prisoners prior to peace talks — complicating the ending of the longest war in American history.



The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that... Watch VideoAfghanistan's president said Sunday he would not release Taliban prisoners prior to peace talks — complicating the ending of the longest war in American history.The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that 👓 View full article

