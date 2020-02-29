Global  

Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners

Newsy Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban PrisonersWatch VideoAfghanistan's president said Sunday he would not release Taliban prisoners prior to peace talks — complicating the ending of the longest war in American history.

The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that...
News video: Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners

Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners 00:52

 Afghanistan&apos;s president says it&apos;s not U.S.&apos; place to promise the releases, included in a timeline signed by the U.S. and the Taliban Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan peace deal hits snag over prisoner releases

Afghanistan's president says he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphReutersReuters IndiaAl JazeeraFrance 24BBC News

'No commitment' to Taliban prisoner exchange: Afghan government

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a deal to end the Afghan conflict, Afghanistan's President Ghani has said he will not uphold one of the pact's key...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •France 24RIA Nov.BBC News

