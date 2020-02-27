Global  

This leap day baby shares a birthday with her dad

CTV News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
It's rare enough to be born on leap day. It's even rarer to share that leap day birthday with someone in your family. And that's what makes Baby Camila's birthday special -- the little girl was born Saturday and has the same birthday as her father.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Leap Day baby born in Gilbert

Leap Day baby born in Gilbert 00:29

 Averly first Leap Day baby of the year at Banner Gateway Hospital

