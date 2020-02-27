Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Toronto and York Region, bringing total in Ontario to 15

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Toronto and York Region, bringing total in Ontario to 15

CTV News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Four more positive cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and York Region have been confirmed by Ontario health officials Sunday, bringing the total in the province to 15.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 01:14

 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Be prepared for more flooding,' officials advise Lake Ontario shoreline residents [Video]"Be prepared for more flooding," officials advise Lake Ontario shoreline residents

Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 7 Eyewitness News that levels on Lake Ontario are 4 to 5 inches higher than they were at this time a year ago.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:28Published

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario confirms 4 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 15

Four new cases of coronavirus — three men and one woman — have been confirmed in Ontario, health officials announced on Sunday.
CBC.ca

Malaysia's health ministry says four new cases of coronavirus confirmed

Malaysia's health ministry said on Sunday the country has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVToronto: UPDATED: Officials are now reporting there are four new cases. Three people from York Region and one person from Toronto. h… 11 seconds ago

iancaldwellCTV

Ian Caldwell Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Toronto and York Region, bringing total in Ontario to 15 https://t.co/WOS7mf9OFr 2 minutes ago

Coach_Mack

Coach Mack It is likely already widespread in the community. They are only testing people who came from the most affected cou… https://t.co/dAhIlMHNoj 3 minutes ago

djsandwiches

+~ DJ Testy Travis ~× 🇨🇦 RT @CTVVancouver: Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, just one day after three new cases were added. There are now… 27 minutes ago

CTVToronto

CTV Toronto UPDATED: Officials are now reporting there are four new cases. Three people from York Region and one person from To… https://t.co/GBZZKmTnFT 31 minutes ago

dianneathome

Concerned Citizen1 RT @DrDWestonPhD: Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Toronto, York Region, bringing total in Ontario to 15 https://t.co/Rc7OQ7OWns 37 minutes ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, just one day after three new cases were added. There ar… https://t.co/xG9BcnkItZ 41 minutes ago

starradiobox

Toronto Star Radio Room RT @jacoblorinc: #Breaking: Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ontario, provincial officials say. This is the highest numbe… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.