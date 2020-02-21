Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview

Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg entered the race for the presidency late in the game, but his seemingly bottomless wallet has made him a contender. Scott Pelley talks with the former New York City mayor about the issues facing the country and what he offers to voters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty 01:37

 The former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate for president, Mike Bloomberg, opened his campaign offices in East Liberty on Sunday, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus [Video]Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Michael Bloomberg bought three minutes of prime-time TV to talk about the coronavirus outbreak. According to Politico, he presented himself as a steady leader during a time of crisis. He said: “I..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Calls Mike Bloomberg A 'Total Phony' In Latest Tweet Attack [Video]Trump Calls Mike Bloomberg A 'Total Phony' In Latest Tweet Attack

President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg coronavirus message to air on primetime TV after billionaire buys 3 minutes on CBS, NBC

Billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg released an “Address to the Nation” Saturday on the coronavirus outbreak, with plans to air the video on...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Talks Bloomberg on 60 Minutes: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’

Bernie Talks Bloomberg on 60 Minutes: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’Bernie Sanders took aim at Mike Bloomberg, his opponent in the Democratic primary race for president, in an appearance on 60 Minutes set to air this Sunday.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kes

Old Happy Geezer 👨‍💻 RT @gslayen: WATCH: Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview: https://t.co/NgiPvg4ns4 1 minute ago

gslayen

Galia Slayen WATCH: Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview: https://t.co/NgiPvg4ns4 2 minutes ago

AlftaraDiana

Dee RT @60Minutes: Michael Bloomberg calls the President's comments on coronavirus "incomprehensible." See more of our interview with the candi… 2 minutes ago

MSforMike

MS for Mike - Text MIKE to 80510 Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview - CBS News https://t.co/zikGLeFRXe 3 minutes ago

J_Glickman

Jake Glickman Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview - CBS News https://t.co/4V0x1MBMz6 6 minutes ago

LMGesmundo

Mali Gesmundo @cbs@60 Minutes@Scott Pelley #in interview #Mayor Mike Bloomberg #maybe you don’t know #I request you he aware of y… https://t.co/qoNDVJbWHJ 15 minutes ago

60s_surfrider

Edwardsohn 🌊🌅 Prior to his 60 Minutes interview, and because he is "buying" his way into the election, I didn't want Mike Bloombe… https://t.co/odsNGNaYDx 18 minutes ago

GodsHands3

Anthony Sanders I RT @Magic20099: I have less than ZERO interest on the Mike Bloomberg/60 Minutes interview.. 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.