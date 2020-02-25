Mike Bloomberg: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview

Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Mike Bloomberg entered the race for the presidency late in the game, but his seemingly bottomless wallet has made him a contender. Scott Pelley talks with the former New York City mayor about the issues facing the country and what he offers to voters.
Michael Bloomberg bought three minutes of prime-time TV to talk about the coronavirus outbreak. According to Politico, he presented himself as a steady leader during a time of crisis. He said: “I know it is critical that the federal government work in close partnership with state and local...