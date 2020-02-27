Global  

Ghani says not committed to release 5000 Taliban prisoners

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
According to the US-Taliban agreement, up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released by March 10 in order to facilitate the intra-Afghan negotiations. The Taliban would release up to 1,000 prisoners. Until recently, the Taliban had refused to speak to the Western-backed Afghan government.
Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal 13:43

 Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future.

Some Afghans believe the country will be better off with no foreign troops, while others fear the Taliban's return.

The Taliban group and Afghan government are expected to exchange at least six thousand prisoners following the signing of peace deal
The Trump administration is close to signing a "peace" agreement with the Taliban, but let's not kid ourselves; this is really a withdrawal agreement
