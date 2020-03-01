France Bans Public Meetings To Fight Coronavirus

France yesterday said it will cancel all public ‘gatherings of more than 5,000 people’ in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country. The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to ...



Recent related news from verified sources France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.

Reuters 1 week ago



France says it now has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a...

Reuters 6 days ago



