France Bans Public Meetings To Fight Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
France yesterday said it will cancel all public ‘gatherings of more than 5,000 people’ in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country. 

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to...
News video: Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears 00:40

 The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum. Like many countries around the...

Coronavirus Vs. Regular Flu: UC Berkeley Public Health Professor Compares Both [Video]Coronavirus Vs. Regular Flu: UC Berkeley Public Health Professor Compares Both

KPIX met with a UC Berkeley public health professor to discuss recent comparisons between COVID-19 and the common flu virus. Don Ford reports. (3-10-2020)

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing [Video]NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.
Reuters

France says it now has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a...
Reuters

