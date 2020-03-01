France Bans Public Meetings To Fight Coronavirus

Monday, 2 March 2020 () France yesterday said it will cancel all public ‘gatherings of more than 5,000 people’ in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country.
The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to...
The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum. Like many countries around the...
The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published