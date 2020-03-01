Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House



Recent related videos from verified sources Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:18Published 2 hours ago CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out CBS News has learned Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigeg is set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Steyer Drops Out Of Race For The White House Watch VideoThe last remaining non-politician is out of the race for the White House. Tom Steyer has announced he's suspending his campaign. The...

Newsy 1 day ago



Buttigieg to drop out of Democratic race, wants to avoid becoming 'spoiler': adviser Pete Buttigieg was preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination to avoid becoming a "spoiler" in the contest, an aide said on...

Reuters 39 minutes ago



