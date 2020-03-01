Global  

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Newsy Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White HouseWatch VideoAfter a disappointing finish in South Carolina, Pete Buttigieg is out of the race for the White House. 

An aide to the Buttigieg campaign confirmed the former South Bend, Indiana mayor's decision to Newsy.

Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination. But he rose...
 Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

