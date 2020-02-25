Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Riots In Delhi During Trump’s Visit – OpEd

Riots In Delhi During Trump’s Visit – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Almost all section of Indian media and most of the critics have blamed the Delhi police for the riots for two days, when many innocent lives were lost and many were injured and large scale  property destruction took place.  However, no one seems to be defending the  approach of the police and police men cannot speak out due to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Riots a part of life’: Haryana minister sparks controversy on Delhi violence [Video]‘Riots a part of life’: Haryana minister sparks controversy on Delhi violence

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala sparked controversy on Thursday with his remarks on the communal riots in Delhi. The minister, who was asked about the recent violence in the national..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published

Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots [Video]Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots

Thousands of paramilitary police were deployed to restore order on the streets of the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday after days of rioting that has left at least 27 dead and 188 people injured.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Riots in Delhi during Trump's visit 'intriguing, mysterious': Kiran Bedi

Communal violence in parts of the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit to the country was "intriguing and mysterious", Puducherry Lt...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •The AgeNewsdayMid-Day

More dead as India riots overshadow Trump visit

Violence is ramping up among protesters in New Delhi over a controversial citizenship law, just kilometres from where Donald Trump met Narendra Modi.
SBS Also reported by •Khaleej TimesThe AgeNewsdayRIA Nov.euronewsReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.