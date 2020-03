Malaysia: Muhyiddin Yassin Sworn In As Prime Minister

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By Amy Chew, Muzliza Mustafa and Hadi Azmi



A former home minister and one-time ally of Malaysia’s longtime leader Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in by the king as the new prime minister on Sunday, as Mahathir questioned the move’s legitimacy, claiming that he had majority support in parliament and his candidacy had been... 👓 View full article