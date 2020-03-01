Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. The virus continues to spread globally, with Ireland confirms first coronavirus case Ireland confirming its first case on Saturday. A man who had returned from Italy tested positive,...
A state health official reported a patient infected with the coronavirus died in Washington state. According to CNN, this is the first death caused by the virus to occur in the U.S. A health office said the patient was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. Director of the US Centers...
PARIS — Coronavirus cases surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum as the epidemic that began in China sent fear rising across Western... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Mid-Day