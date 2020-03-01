Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. The virus continues to spread globally, with Ireland confirms first coronavirus case Ireland confirming its first case on Saturday. A man who had returned from Italy tested positive,...
News video: First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s

First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s 00:32

 A state health official reported a patient infected with the coronavirus died in Washington state. According to CNN, this is the first death caused by the virus to occur in the U.S. A health office said the patient was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. Director of the US Centers...

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken "the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The CDC has confirmed Florida's first two cases of coronavirus in the state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the COVID-19 cases during a news conference Monday afternoon at the Florida..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 30:57Published


France closes the Louvre as virus spreads to new fronts

France closes the Louvre as virus spreads to new frontsPARIS — Coronavirus cases surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum as the epidemic that began in China sent fear rising across Western...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersMid-Day

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday, with some of the markets recovering after a weak start despite worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus...
RTTNews


debbie_dease

Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 RT @cali_rn: The Washington Post: Coronavirus live updates: First deaths confirmed in U.S., Australia and Thailand; health officials probe… 3 hours ago

rizza1

Rizza Po RT @FloydWhaley: AirAsia X is offering unlimited Asia-Pacific flights for about $118 through March 2, 2021 (not including taxes and fees).… 4 hours ago

Rachelm2020

Rachel RT @SoilFertilizer: First coronavirus deaths confirmed in U.S., Australia and Thailand; health officials probe possible outbreak at Washing… 4 hours ago

SoilFertilizer

sootin claimon First coronavirus deaths confirmed in U.S., Australia and Thailand; health officials probe possible outbreak at Was… https://t.co/5MVF71jGZr 4 hours ago

SoClaimon

sootin claimon First coronavirus deaths confirmed in U.S., Australia and Thailand; health officials probe possible outbreak at Was… https://t.co/9Dwz4A85gc 4 hours ago

hnlenglish

Headline English Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand and Australia confirm first deaths Australia and Thailand have reported their first… https://t.co/MbiUR5z5Wt 6 hours ago

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma: Coronavirus outbreak: US, Australia, Thailand confirm first death: Health officials in Ireland sai… https://t.co/NXUyrFXSvO 7 hours ago

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO Australia and Thailand report first deaths, US tightens travel from Iran https://t.co/j0AYMs7YnP 9 hours ago

