Eduardo Jiménez RT @IndiaToday: "I think she is a fantastic home secretary. Anybody who has been home secretary will testify that it is one of the toughest… 2 minutes ago India Today "I think she is a fantastic home secretary. Anybody who has been home secretary will testify that it is one of the… https://t.co/3J6JVOORcw 5 minutes ago 李子柒 Liziqi Boris Johnson Backs ''Fantastic'' Priti Patel Amid Bullying Row Boris Johnson Backs ''Fantastic'' Priti Patel Ami… https://t.co/WdGq2lgahH 17 minutes ago Andy Vermaut British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Priti Patel amid bullying row https://t.co/KjV2VnTNMd https://t.co/BMscxokybG 23 minutes ago The India News Today British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Priti Patel amid bullying row Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip… https://t.co/MbvU1kqWW7 26 minutes ago TOI World News British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Priti Patel amid bullying row https://t.co/fCUjoNAxRW 27 minutes ago Rikin Trivedi British PM Boris Johnson Backs 'Fantastic' Priti Patel Amid Bullying Row https://t.co/bta48F5uIe Follow me on… https://t.co/PANNb9Qf40 30 minutes ago WaYs2rOcK British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row https://t.co/4lMeITJ1Iy 34 minutes ago