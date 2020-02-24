Global  

British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Priti Patel amid bullying row

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a "fantastic" home secretary as he backed his senior cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant.
News video: PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation 00:46

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home Office. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary [Video]Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

The Prime Minister has confirmed he “absolutely” has full confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel after her most senior adviser quit and levelled bullying accusations against her.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Priti Patel in profile: The Home Secretary at the centre of a Westminster storm [Video]Priti Patel in profile: The Home Secretary at the centre of a Westminster storm

Home Secretary Priti Patel has found herself at the centre of a Westminster storm over allegations she has bullied colleagues and is mistrusted by spymasters. We take an in profile look at the MP for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson breaks silence on Priti Patel row after Sir Philip Rutnam's explosive resignation

Boris Johnson breaks silence on Priti Patel row after Sir Philip Rutnam's explosive resignationBoris Johnson told reporters during a visit to Public Health England in North London: "I absolutely do have confidence in Priti Patel."
Tamworth Herald

UK PM Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister: spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister, Priti Patel, and she has a "strong" working relationship with the main...
Reuters


