Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 presidential race

Khaleej Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
His departure leaves six contenders in the Democratic presidential race, which once had more than 20 candidates.
News video: Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign 00:47

 Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as a mayor in Indiana to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic US presidential nomination, has ended his campaign. The decision by the first openly gay candidate to seriously contend for the presidency - and among the youngest ever...

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid [Video]Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded 2020 field,..

Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday [Video]Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race as Super Tuesday looms

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.
SBS Also reported by •France 24Deutsche WelleEurasia ReviewBBC NewsDenver PostPinkNewsReuters

