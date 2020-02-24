Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid-19: Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000

Covid-19: Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000

Khaleej Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
South Korea reports 476 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,212.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus 01:00

 A person in Washington State has died from the coronavirus, marking the first death in the United States.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 [Video]South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000

The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported more 42 deaths. The new fatalities were all in the virus...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsFXstreet.comFrance 24Reuters

Coronavirus kills seventh person in Italy, pandemic fears grip Wall Street

The coronavirus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections, sending markets into a...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Manda567Manda

Amanda RT @ABCWorldNews: BREAKING: Washington state officials said Sunday night that a King County resident had died from the coronavirus, making… 27 seconds ago

EeyoreRoxmySox

Baby Yoda 😍 RT @ABC: JUST IN: Washington state officials said Sunday night that a King County resident had died from the coronavirus, making them the s… 48 seconds ago

Nightline

Nightline JUST IN: Washington state officials said Sunday night that a King County resident had died from the coronavirus, ma… https://t.co/GmOZLEhtwF 1 minute ago

StartActIII

Lynn RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Italy announced more than 800 new cases on Sunday—a 91% one-day increase. https://t.co/1AGjU0MPnH —At least 7… 4 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight BREAKING: Washington state officials said Sunday night that a King County resident had died from the coronavirus, m… https://t.co/MhoTy73LKW 5 minutes ago

chicola_nola

Chica RT @DemInRedOK: One Washington patient with Coronavirus is a postal worker. The risk of infection via packages is "very low," according to… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.