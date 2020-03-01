Global  

Covid-19: US announces second coronavirus death

Khaleej Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The man, who died Saturday, was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC 02:17

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Second coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state

Evergreen Health Medical Center, where two patients have died from the novel coronavirus | Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images A second person died of the...
The Verge

irfansh19047373

irfan shaikh RT @khaleejtimes: #COVID19: #US announces second #coronavirus death https://t.co/WLZjQbbM9b https://t.co/7nit5Gj1Ab 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #COVID19: #US announces second #coronavirus death https://t.co/WLZjQbbM9b https://t.co/7nit5Gj1Ab 1 hour ago

WhatsgoingonRI

What's Going on in RI RIDOH Announces Second Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case; Testing a Third Individual • https://t.co/kxSZCyC7D9… https://t.co/aATmjLyKp2 2 hours ago

douliou

rsu @HHSGov The second community transmission of COVID-19 happens in Silicon Valley and there is not enough protection… https://t.co/SlzsJb2Fm2 2 days ago

katethecurious

Kate Lane Second U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Santa Clara County https://t.co/L0AqsN5D1K via… https://t.co/HbGokgsAeO 2 days ago

WaleedTariq89

Waleed Tariq RT @QNAEnglish: Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon announces detection of a second case of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the country #QNA 5 days ago

QNAEnglish

Qatar News Agency Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon announces detection of a second case of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the country #QNA 5 days ago

