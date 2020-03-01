Global  

Argentine president to send abortion legalisation law to Congress

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Sunday that he will send to Congress a bill to legalize abortion, an initiative that has broad social support but is also strongly opposed by religious groups in Pope Francis' home nation.
