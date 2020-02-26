Global  

Coronavirus confirmed in southern Mexican state, Mexico's fifth case

Coronavirus confirmed in southern Mexican state, Mexico's fifth case

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A young woman tested positive for coronavirus in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, state health authorities said on Sunday, marking the country's fifth case.
Governor of northern Mexican state confirms new coronavirus case: media

The governor of the northern Mexican state of Coahuila said on Saturday that a new case of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state, which borders the United...
Reuters

Violence, industry co-exist in conservative Mexican state

IRAPUATO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s drug war has long played out in dusty northern border cities or the poppy fields of its southern mountains, but now the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

