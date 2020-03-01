Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > North Korea > North Korea fires unidentified projectile - South Korea defense ministry

North Korea fires unidentified projectile - South Korea defense ministry

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus

South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526. According to Reuters, the country is facing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus [Video]Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country's Catholic Church halting mass for the first time..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South’s military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. The launch on Monday came two days North...
Seattle Times

N Korea fires two projectiles off east coast into sea, S Korea says

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said. The ministry said the projectiles...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland WW3 warning: North Korea fires two missiles amid coronavirus fears NK has fired two unidentified missiles just two… https://t.co/PiLnhd3O7I 2 seconds ago

Euan_MacDonald

Euan MacDonald RT @jeongminnkim: @nktpnd @Joshua_Pollack @andreilankov .@andreilankov: “For the North Koreans it’s just a show of force and a reminder abo… 8 seconds ago

robertdobbs

Bob Dobbs ☭ RT @SkyNews: North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles, says South https://t.co/1Saa9x301R 35 seconds ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles, the South’s military said, weeks after Pyongyang declared its morat… https://t.co/g9QMn81xL5 2 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post SEOUL: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Monday, the South's military said, weeks after Pyongyang d… https://t.co/QSPudqg4xs 3 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea https://t.co/gyjR3VIEKs 3 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles https://t.co/wPGGjdHh5x 3 minutes ago

DemiLovatoTH

Demetria Devonne @null North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles, South Korea says North Korea has https://t.co/th7Gxuhwqm 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.