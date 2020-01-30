Global  

Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on death row convicts' plea

Khaleej Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The duo had sought stay to be imposed on their hanging, scheduled for March 3.
SC reserves order on Delhi gangrape convict's mercy plea rejection [Video]SC reserves order on Delhi gangrape convict's mercy plea rejection

The Supreme Court has reserved order on mercy plea rejection of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of Delhi gangrape convicts. A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published


Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape...
Mid-Day

Nirbhaya convict files mercy plea with President

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the pleas of two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case who were seeking a stay on the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on plea for stay on hanging #Nirbhayacase #Delhicourt #NewDelhi https://t.co/CuUosw3sh5 1 minute ago

SouvikHazra47

Souvik Hazra 🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on fresh plea to stay execution considering pending mercy plea by convict Pawan Gupta, or… 6 minutes ago

DebayanDictum

𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐲 President rejects the last mercy plea in the Nirbhaya case. Mercy petition by all four convicts stands rejected now… https://t.co/FxXRHIz7hz 14 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #NirbhayaCase | Patiala House Court reserves order on convict Pawan Gupta's plea which sought a stay on the executi… https://t.co/WYRAqSzjMd 29 minutes ago

murali21272

chowkidar muralidhar ammati (9449675578) RT @TimesNow: Nirbhaya Case: Court reserves order on execution of the rapists. MHA receives rapist Pawan's plea. TIMES NOW's Priyank wi… 35 minutes ago

indialegalmedia

India Legal Nirbhaya case: Delhi court reserves order on convict Pawan Gupta’s plea seeking stay on execution… https://t.co/tUXEMkyJqG 37 minutes ago

hanumalar

Hαɳυ RT @TimesNow: Nirbhaya Case: Court reserves order on execution of the rapists. https://t.co/apZsqMiX9Y 47 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on fresh plea to stay execution considering pending mercy plea by convict Pawan Gupta, order shortly 55 minutes ago

