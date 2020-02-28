James A. Gagliano RT @Jim_Casey_: One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/wUFtPR3nss 39 minutes ago Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱#CPAC2020 One injured, dozens held hostage in Manila mall shooting — The New York Times https://t.co/Rcys2cWg0i 41 minutes ago 👑KingDavid👑 One injured, dozens held hostage in Manila mall shooting - The New York Times https://t.co/YwacUEvXHC 46 minutes ago maxine sykes One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting - The New York Times https://t.co/Pk42LiK3UC 47 minutes ago Jim Casey One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/wUFtPR3nss 48 minutes ago THE WORLD NEWS Gunman holding about 30 people hostage inside Philippines shopping mall - CNN Gunman holding about 30 people hosta… https://t.co/jp89UOWilY 1 hour ago Cristy Baylosis RT @ederic: One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/gZQYu8lxh8 1 hour ago Bill Labovitz One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting https://t.co/wCbNhRTUot 2 hours ago