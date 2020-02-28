Global  

One Injured, Dozens Held Hostage in Manila Mall Shooting

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Officials said the gunman was a former security guard who had been fired from his job in the upscale mall.
News video: Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines 02:03

 One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2).

Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall

A Philippine security guard, sacked from his job at a shopping mall in the capital, Manila, shot a man and took dozens of people hostage on Monday, as police and...
Reuters

Disgruntled former security guard takes dozens of hostages in Philippine mall

Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale section of Manila after a recently dismissed security guard opened fire and took dozens of...
The Age

