Armed ex-guard holds 30 hostage in Manila mall

Japan Today Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Heavily armed police were in a standoff Monday with a disgruntled former security guard who took at least 30 people hostage in a Philippines shopping mall. Workers and…
News video: Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines 02:04

 One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2). The shooter, believed to be a disgruntled security guard, opened fire at the V-Mall in the San Juan City area of Metro Manila shortly before...

Armed police surround Manila mall after shots fired

San Juan City mayor said former security guard is behind the shooting incident and has allegedly taken hostages.
Al Jazeera

Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall, one wounded

A man was shot and about 30 people taken hostage on Monday by a gunman at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila, where armed police and negotiators were trying...
Reuters


