Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > North Korea > North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will North and Starpoint advance to respective State Tournaments [Video]Will North and Starpoint advance to respective State Tournaments

The large and small school games from Super Sunday granted two sets of Spartans berths to states-- Starpoint and Will North.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:32Published

South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus

South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526. According to Reuters, the country is facing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea 'fires two missiles in first test of the year'

South Korea's military says it is "monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness".
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersIndependent

China reports 508 more virus cases, South Korea has 60 more

China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow...
CTV News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comWorldNewsSeattle TimesBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump North Korea fires ‘short-range ballistic missiles’ https://t.co/FhZzRAFu9m 3 minutes ago

currentnewspage

Currentnewspage Raw Story #News https://t.co/UZHUT6ecWv #News #Breaking https://t.co/fTmxHK8zEn 7 minutes ago

Unlearning1

#WARoftheWORDS #WARoftheWORDS as North #Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles https://t.co/a4pYK8q9X0 #GeoNews #Humanity 8 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says https://t.co/VWBoYNXomy https://t.co/0VAyLRvLy3 9 minutes ago

chunianello

Chuni, Activist. RT @Libertea2012: North Korea fires ‘short-range ballistic missiles’ https://t.co/ptGTCIEpA6 10 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg North Korea fires 'short-range ballistic missiles' https://t.co/NcCJEJwqmE https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/L9zMCSSR2D 11 minutes ago

MrDJones

...it's David by the way ☕☕ North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles https://t.co/e7eSXaVyt3 | @rtenews https://t.co/02ywpkCckw 12 minutes ago

elmer_a_chile

Elmer Adrenaline Chile RT @crewislife: RT @rawstory: North Korea fires ‘short-range ballistic missiles’ https://t.co/G2Cwl1yZdE https://t.co/4s1HO9YOZX 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.