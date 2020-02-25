North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...
South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526. According to Reuters, the country is facing..
China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow... CTV News Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •WorldNews •Seattle Times •BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
#TuckFrump North Korea fires ‘short-range ballistic missiles’ https://t.co/FhZzRAFu9m 3 minutes ago