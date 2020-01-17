Global  

Covid-19: Top council member close to Iran's supreme leader dies

Khaleej Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The council member advises Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the supreme leader and parliament.
Iran's Khamenei defends Revolutionary Guards in Friday sermon

Iran Supreme Leader delivers first Friday sermon in eight years as Tehran faces pressure at home and abroad.

Iran Supreme Leader delivers first Friday sermon in eight years as Tehran faces pressure at home and abroad.

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God [Video]Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe..

Virus kills member of council advising Iran’s supreme leader

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus, state radio reported,...
Seattle Times

Who is Ayatollah Khamenei? What to know about Iran's supreme leader

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as one of the most powerful Iranian leaders of the last century and wields control over all aspects...
FOXNews.com

